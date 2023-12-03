Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $9,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Dover by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Dover by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.23.

Get Our Latest Report on DOV

Dover Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Dover stock opened at $143.21 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.14.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. Dover’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.02%.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.