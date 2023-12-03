Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,867 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,786.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 9,751 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $16.12.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.