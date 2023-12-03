Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $10.08 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 105.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,726 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,975 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $446,091.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,362.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,859 shares of company stock worth $4,058,801. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.2 %

EA stock opened at $137.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.