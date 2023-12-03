Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $9.29 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,277 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $9,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 249.8% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15,180.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $59.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average is $58.03.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

