Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $10,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,207,000 after acquiring an additional 206,782 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:UL opened at $47.91 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

