Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Holdings Reduced by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,116 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $9,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Royal Gold by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $562,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.89.

Royal Gold Stock Up 0.9 %

Royal Gold stock opened at $122.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.07. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.82 and a twelve month high of $147.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $138.62 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 42.25%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

