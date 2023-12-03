Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,116 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $240.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $259.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.56 and a 200 day moving average of $239.86.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

