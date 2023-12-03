Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $10.28 Million Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 736.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,814 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $10,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMC. Quarry LP bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 427.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter R. Matt acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,934.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.61. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

About Commercial Metals

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

