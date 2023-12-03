Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 7,978 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 752,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $10,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 67.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 56,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $12.22 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.31 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 484.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Physicians Realty Trust

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares in the company, valued at $751,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Albert Black, Jr. acquired 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,020.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,518.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares in the company, valued at $751,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.