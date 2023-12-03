BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives C$140.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$118.69.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOO shares. DA Davidson set a C$126.00 price target on BRP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Desjardins dropped their target price on BRP from C$168.00 to C$117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BRP from C$150.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

DOO opened at C$85.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$98.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$104.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.53. BRP has a 52 week low of C$79.01 and a 52 week high of C$122.41.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.01 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.61 billion. BRP had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 252.92%. Analysts forecast that BRP will post 14.7217929 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

