Analysts Set Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) PT at $4.97

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.97.

A number of analysts recently commented on COOK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $3.00 to $2.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Traeger from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

In other Traeger news, COO James H. Hardy, Jr. sold 6,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $25,824.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 927,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Traeger news, COO James H. Hardy, Jr. sold 6,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $25,824.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 927,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO James H. Hardy, Jr. sold 6,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $27,666.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 940,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,011.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,737 shares of company stock valued at $170,440. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 133,627.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,892,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,496,000 after purchasing an additional 139,787,589 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,134,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,434,000 after purchasing an additional 103,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,060,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 498,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 170,458 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Traeger by 615.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,757,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after buying an additional 1,511,821 shares during the last quarter. 42.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COOK opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Traeger has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $296.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Traeger had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $117.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

