Brokerages Set Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Target Price at $13.25

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $106,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 30,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $589,141.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,496,734.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $106,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,208. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,020,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,385 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 337.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

