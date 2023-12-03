American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $83.58 on Friday. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $84.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $473.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.33 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,444,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 51.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,665,000 after buying an additional 106,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after acquiring an additional 103,815 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in American Woodmark by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after acquiring an additional 100,455 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 922,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,013,000 after purchasing an additional 83,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

