NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $100.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of NetApp from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair cut NetApp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.63.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. NetApp has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $69,314.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $69,314.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,376 shares of company stock worth $5,217,468. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NetApp by 63.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,178 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth $1,257,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,110 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

