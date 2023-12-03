Analysts Set Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Target Price at $25.85

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $22.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 12,313,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,939,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,048,137 shares in the company, valued at $176,353,418.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Stellantis by 307.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Stellantis by 953.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Stellantis by 81.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 284,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

