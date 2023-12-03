Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of WASH opened at $28.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.17. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $50.93.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $95.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,320,000 after purchasing an additional 281,479 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,314,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 961,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,837,000 after purchasing an additional 16,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 691,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

