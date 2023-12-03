AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMCX

Insider Transactions at AMC Networks

Institutional Trading of AMC Networks

In other news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $201,573.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AMC Networks by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AMC Networks by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in AMC Networks by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in AMC Networks by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AMC Networks by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Stock Up 6.0 %

AMCX stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.93 million, a P/E ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.99 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Networks

(Get Free Report

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.