Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) Receives $11.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Mondee in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Mondee from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Mondee in a report on Monday, September 18th.
NASDAQ:MOND opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of -0.13. Mondee has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $14.25.
Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.
