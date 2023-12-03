Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) Receives $11.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Mondee in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Mondee from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Mondee in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Trading of Mondee

Mondee Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee during the second quarter valued at $19,795,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee during the first quarter valued at $17,512,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee during the second quarter valued at $5,848,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee during the second quarter valued at $5,843,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondee by 951.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 439,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MOND opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of -0.13. Mondee has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

