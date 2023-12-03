Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.57.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
