Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter worth $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KGS opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65. Kodiak Gas Services has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $19.79.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $230.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

