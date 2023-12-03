Analysts Set LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target at $14.93

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.93.

LZ has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

LZ opened at $11.56 on Friday. LegalZoom.com has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $167.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, Director Dipan Patel sold 20,818,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $198,819,110.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,194,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,204,925.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,963.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dipan Patel sold 20,818,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $198,819,110.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,194,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,204,925.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,037,988 shares of company stock worth $382,782,276. Corporate insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

