Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Receives $67.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 1.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 2.8% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 1.0% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its stake in shares of Shell by 3.0% in the third quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

SHEL stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. Shell has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The company has a market cap of $217.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 31.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

