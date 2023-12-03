Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Receives $67.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Shell Stock Down 0.6 %
SHEL stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. Shell has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The company has a market cap of $217.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Shell Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 31.40%.
About Shell
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
