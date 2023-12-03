Brokerages Set NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Target Price at $15.17

Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NRDS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NerdWallet from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 23,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $201,079.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 688,523 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,593.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRDS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter worth $624,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in NerdWallet by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRDS opened at $12.50 on Friday. NerdWallet has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $951.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,248.75 and a beta of 1.34.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. NerdWallet’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NerdWallet will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

