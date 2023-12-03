NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NRDS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NRDS

Insider Activity at NerdWallet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NerdWallet

In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 23,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $201,079.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 688,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,593.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in NerdWallet by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 383.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 109,023 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NerdWallet by 10.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NerdWallet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in NerdWallet by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 159,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 65,931 shares during the period. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NerdWallet Trading Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. NerdWallet has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,248.75 and a beta of 1.34.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NerdWallet will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About NerdWallet

(Get Free Report

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.