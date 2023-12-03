ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives $84.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.17.

ASGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ASGN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ASGN from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

In other news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $2,951,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,047,699.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $2,951,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,047,699.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 8,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $726,273.06. Following the sale, the president now owns 113,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,796,389.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in ASGN in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASGN by 156.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ASGN by 14.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ASGN by 7.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ASGN in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $92.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. ASGN has a one year low of $63.27 and a one year high of $97.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.55.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. ASGN had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASGN will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

