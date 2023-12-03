American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. American States Water has a 1 year low of $75.20 and a 1 year high of $99.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.42.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. American States Water had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

Insider Activity at American States Water

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,448 shares in the company, valued at $346,677.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American States Water

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in American States Water by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in American States Water by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

