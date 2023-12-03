Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $622.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.31 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the third quarter worth about $33,135,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 15.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 347,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 761.6% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 111,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 98,144 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,902,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

