LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives $34.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.78.

LTC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

LTC Properties Price Performance

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.69. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David L. Gruber purchased 3,500 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $109,655.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,630.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David L. Gruber purchased 3,500 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $109,655.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,630.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pamela Shelley-Kessler sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $504,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,273.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3,395.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 108.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 73.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

