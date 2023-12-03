Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

RDWWF opened at $6.15 on Friday. Redrow has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

