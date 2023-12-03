Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital cut Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $155.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 61.26%. The business had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, insider Dan Doman sold 13,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $67,180.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

