Barclays Raises NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $80.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NTAP. TD Cowen increased their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded NetApp from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.63.

Get NetApp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NetApp

NetApp Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.67. NetApp has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.07.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $1,665,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 81,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,181,586.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $1,665,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 81,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,181,586.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,217,468 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 198.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $138,383,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter valued at $122,552,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,046,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,335 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.