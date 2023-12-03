Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 66.82, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.89. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $11.77.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.
Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
