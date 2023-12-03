StockNews.com Lowers Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.73.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CHK opened at $80.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.76. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $104.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.54.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

