Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.50.

NYSE CM opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6623 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 72.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

