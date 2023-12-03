Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cinedigm Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CIDM stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Cinedigm has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.56 million, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 2.05.

About Cinedigm

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

