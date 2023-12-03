Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $434,271.50, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Puissance Capital Management L sold 1,076,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $107,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLPH. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 33,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

