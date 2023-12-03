Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Increased to $610.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $530.00 to $610.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $582.78.

Intuit Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $574.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $160.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.44. Intuit has a 1-year low of $370.62 and a 1-year high of $599.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $3,988,334.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $476,472.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,206 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.64, for a total transaction of $661,659.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,462.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $3,988,334.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,472.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,031 shares of company stock worth $12,508,976 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 229,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

