StockNews.com Lowers Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Empire State Realty OP Trading Up 5.8 %

NYSE:ESBA opened at $9.32 on Thursday. Empire State Realty OP has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $9.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty OP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESBA. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in Empire State Realty OP in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.