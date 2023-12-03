Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ICPT. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. B. Riley lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. HC Wainwright lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.18.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.77 million, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.88. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $88.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 19.39%. Equities analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

