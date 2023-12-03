GMS (NYSE:GMS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

GMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of GMS in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.88.

GMS stock opened at $70.31 on Wednesday. GMS has a 12-month low of $47.42 and a 12-month high of $76.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.55.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.01. GMS had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GMS will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in GMS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GMS by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in GMS by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

