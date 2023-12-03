Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $277.22.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CASY stock opened at $276.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $286.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.