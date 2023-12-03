Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.08.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 18.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $321,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 49.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,991,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $322,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

