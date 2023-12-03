Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.71. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91. The company has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,981,000 after acquiring an additional 163,118 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 91,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,970,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,662,000 after acquiring an additional 22,616 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

