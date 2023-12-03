Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $163.00 at DA Davidson

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $146.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.14.

Shares of EL stock opened at $131.94 on Wednesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.80, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.72.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 649,168,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $858,070,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

