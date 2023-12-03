StockNews.com Lowers Celestica (NYSE:CLS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.89.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Celestica has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $28.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Celestica by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 105,576 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Celestica by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44,885 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Celestica by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Celestica by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

