Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.50.

NYSE:BUD opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $110.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,159 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

