Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AIV

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

NYSE:AIV opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $8.93.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 120.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,189,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,427,000 after purchasing an additional 764,126 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,952,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,059,000 after purchasing an additional 513,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,156,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,610,000 after purchasing an additional 132,941 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,540,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 8,798,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,755 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apartment Investment and Management

(Get Free Report)

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.