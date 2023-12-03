Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Given New $55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASO. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.18.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASO opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $69.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,259.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,259.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,596 shares of company stock worth $2,128,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after buying an additional 459,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

