Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WDAY. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $259.45.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $272.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,137.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.31. Workday has a 12 month low of $157.85 and a 12 month high of $273.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.39.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,048.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $100,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,048.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 22.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Workday by 37.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,153 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in Workday by 12,550.0% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

