Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $300.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $259.45.

Get Workday alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Workday

Workday Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $272.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.39. Workday has a 52 week low of $157.85 and a 52 week high of $273.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,137.17, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,865,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,865,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,153 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,183,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 12,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,497,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.